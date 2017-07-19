You can now pay for on-street parking in Queens using the ParkNYC app

Department of Transportation (DOT) Commissioner Polly Trottenberg announced on Tuesday that Queens residents will now be able to pay for on-street parking with their phones.

Queens is the last borough in the city where the payment system was implemented and now residents can use the ParkNYC app for all 85,000 city-owned parking spots. The system is operated by Parkmobile, LLC.

The app links registered license plates to NYPD traffic enforcement agents’ handheld devices to confirm payments. Trottenberg announced the expansion at a metered spot along 108th Street in Forest Hills.

“Now drivers no longer have to scramble for change, and they don’t even need to walk to a Muni-Meter to get a receipt that could blow away from their dashboard,” she said. “With no added fees, mobile alerts that let you know when time is running out on your spot, and the ability to extend a parking session without returning to the car, ParkNYC offers a great convenience to New York drivers.”

New signs and decals installed near Muni-Meters will contain a distinctive six-digit zone code that will need to be entered into the app for payment. Drivers can also refill the meter from their phones and still have the option to pay with cash or credit and debit cards.

Drivers can download the app for free through the App Store or Google Play. Once an account is created, users can put money in their “wallet.” After a parking spot is found, the unique zone number should be entered into the app so the system can identify the block and length of time a driver will be parked. Payments can also be made by calling an automated phone system.

“So many Queens residents rely on a car — especially those without access to transit — to get around our borough, and parking is always a challenge,” said Queens Borough President Melinda Katz. “ParkNYC’s mobile payment system is a useful tool to help make that day to day struggle a little bit simpler. Now with the expansion of ParkNYC to Queens, it’s easier than ever to shop and dine at Queens’ shops and restaurants just a little bit longer and enjoy the ‘World’s Borough’ even more.”

Visit www.parknyc.org for more information or to open an account.