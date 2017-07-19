Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone
Clearview Expressway pedestrian ramps in Bayside must be replaced, residents say

Photos by Suzanne Monteverdi/QNS
State Senator Tony Avella and a Bayside resident in front of the now-demolished ramps.

Bayside residents who say their neighborhood has been severed after the state ripped down two aging pedestrian ramps are calling for their return.

The two ramps that ran under the Long Island Rail Road trestle on the east and west sides of the Clearview Expressway service road were demolished on June 23 by New York State Department of Transportation (NYS DOT). They were permanently closed on Jan. 13 after the state agency decided they were “underutilized and in poor condition.”

State Senator Tony Avella and residents met at the site of the now-gone ramps on July 17 and discussed the impact their demolition has had on their friends and neighbors.

Community leader Henry Euler said he and other residents reached out to local state representatives Avella and Assemblyman Edward Braunstein and penned a letter to the NYS DOT to express their vexation after learning about the January closure.

“It’s really a very bad situation,” Euler said. “We got responses from our elected officials, but no positive response from the Department [of Transportation] … We’re here today to insist those ramps be replaced so that our community members can walk from one area of Bayside to another, and not be cut off from our neighbors.”

The demolished ramp on the southbound side of the Clearview Expressway

First constructed in the 1960s, the ramps were built at the same time as the Clearview Expressway and served as the connection between the two sides of the neighborhood split by the new roadway.

“You really have to live here to understand the significance of these pedestrian passings,” Avella said. “The key here is the state and the city committed to having these overpasses as part of the construction of the Clearview [Expressway]. We want them back. It’s as simple as that.”

The state senator said it will now be up to Governor Andrew Cuomo to allocate funding into next year’s budget to have them replaced.

“Let’s face it: we see money being spent by the city and state in places where it shouldn’t be,” Avella said. “Here’s a community need. The community was promised this. We want them back, and we’re going to fight until we get them back.”

Diane Park, a spokesperson for NYS DOT, said the agency does not currently plan on replacing the ramps and suggested residents take one of two alternate routes in place of the shortcut.

“These ramps were underutilized and, while safe, in poor condition,” NYS DOT spokesperson Diane Park said. “Pedestrians needing to cross the LIRR can do so safely at Corporal Kennedy Street or Francis Lewis Boulevard, which are nearby.”

Avella said he will try to work with Cuomo to allocate the necessary funding.

Chicklet July 22, 2017 / 10:43AM
The professional bureaucrats know exactly what they are doing, which is to inflict pain and suffering on citizen-voters in exchange for votes. Just watch: Oh, what a tragedy, we'll spend $300,000 on a study that will take 4 years. Oh, vote for me so we can continue the work we are doing. Oh, we'll put a budget request in and hope and pray that Cuomo will agree. Oh, we'll have hearings in Syracuse and Plattsburgh to see if they'll support this. The ramps are gone. The DOT wanted it that way. They won't come back. Only a totally new government can do something. New Yorkers will vote on a Constitutional Convention this year, if you hate all of this, go and vote YES!
