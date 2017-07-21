Latest round of LIRR ‘Summer of Hell’ includes schedule tweaks to Port Washington LIRR line

Starting on Monday, July 24, new Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) timetables will go into affect for the remaining weeks of the reduced train capacity resulting from Amtrak’s track work at Penn Station.

In the morning, the LIRR will be adding connections to peak-hour Brooklyn bound trains at the Jamaica, East New York and Nostrand Avenue stations. The trains that will include these new stops are the 6:57 a.m. train, the 7:29 a.m. train and the 8:10 a.m. train from Freeport.

Adjustments will also be made to trains times on the Port Washington line in order to improve performance and reduce congestion in the crowded corridor between Woodside and Penn Station. The 8:08 a.m. train will leave one minute earlier from Manhasset (8:15 a.m.) and two minutes earlier at Great Neck (8:17 a.m.), arriving at Penn Station at 8:42 a.m.

The 8:24 a.m. train from Great Neck will depart between one and four minutes earlier from Great Neck through Bayside, arriving one minute later at Woodside, and three minutes later at Penn Station, at 9:02 a.m. The 8:18 a.m. train from Port Washington will depart one to two minutes later at Little Neck (at 8:33 a.m.) and Douglaston (8:37 a.m.) and will arrive at Penn Station three minutes later, at 9:05 a.m.

During the evening rush hour, certain trains will arrive at their destinations one to four minutes later. Train departure times from Penn Station, Atlantic Terminal or Hunterspoint Avenue are not being adjusted.

During the off-peak rail hours, the Babylon Branch train service will be adjusted between 9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. to allow crews to make repairs to the tracks.

There will be no changes to weekend train schedules.

To see a complete list of timetable changes, visit http://web.mta.info/lirr/Timetable/.