Here are 10 places in Queens where you can grab a delicious specialty slice of pizza

There’s nothing quite like a good slice of pizza. While you can never go wrong with a classic slice, sometimes you want to take a step out of your comfort zone and try a unique specialty pizza topping.

It’s no secret that the best pizza comes from New York, and that includes specialty pizza, too. Here are a few places in Queens where you can get a great specialty slice.

1. Cascarino’s, 152-59 10th Ave., Whitestone

Voted the Best Specialty Pizza in the Bethpage Best of the Boro competition, Cascarino’s has a number of specialty pizzas to choose from. In addition to their famous Grandma Sicilian pizza, they also have unique toppings to choose from, such as their white spinach pizza, their bacon potato pizza and their bruschetta pizza.

2. Sunnyside Pizza, 40-01A Queens Blvd., Sunnyside

Does pineapple belong on a pizza? It’s an age-old question that has been a subject of debate for many pizza lovers. At Sunnyside Pizza, not only can you order pineapple as a topping, but you can order a slice of a Hawaiian pizza, which gives you the delicious pineapple taste with the extra bonus of ham. For pizza lovers who don’t want pineapple, have no fear; there are plenty of other specialty options to choose from.

3. Singas Famous Pizza, locations in Forest Hills, Flushing, Kew Gardens, Floral Park and Long Island City

What’s better than chicken alfredo? How about a chicken alfredo pizza? At Singas Famous Pizza, they take the simple idea of a pizza and add unique toppings to the mix that you can choose from including shrimp, roasted red peppers and sweet corn.

4. Pizza Garden, 171-01 Northern Blvd., Flushing

Having a hard time choosing between pasta and pizza? We’ve all been there before. At Pizza Garden, you don’t have to make this difficult decision — among their specialty pizzas is a lasagna slice and a penne alla vodka slice, so you’ll never have to choose between pizza and pasta ever again!

5. Carlo’s Pizzeria, 74-02 Metropolitan Ave., Middle Village

At Carlo’s, they don’t just have delicious regular slices — their specialty slices can’t be beat. If you’re feeling adventurous, give their calamari pizza a try. Not a fan of seafood? Carlo’s has a number of specialty toppings to choose from, including chicken bacon ranch, Sfingione (onions and breadcrumbs) and fresh mozzarella and tomato.

6. The Original Pizza Sam, 89-06 Northern Blvd., Jackson Heights

The Original Pizza Sam has been a Jackson Heights staple for over 50 years, and their pizza is as delicious now as it was when they first opened their doors. If you’re looking for a one-of-a-kind specialty slice, try their supremo slice, which comes in meat, veggie or a mix of both.

7. Basil Brick Oven Pizza, 28-17 Astoria Blvd., Astoria

If you’re sick of summer and are itching for the cool days of autumn, get an early start by grabbing a pizzucca slice from Basil Brick Oven Pizza. The pizzucca is replaces the traditional marinara sauce with a pumpkin walnut sauce and is topped with homemade fresh mozzarella, pancetta, parmigiano reggiano, extra virgin olive oil and basil, making it the perfect slice to get you ready for fall.

8. Matese Pizza, 26-15 Francis Lewis Blvd., Flushing

Looking for a variety of specialty toppings to choose from? Matese Pizza is the place to be. Come by and try their delicious options, including the chicken cacciatore pizza, the spinach alfredo pizza or the upside-down Sicilian pizza.

9. Centre Pizzeria, 245-25 Horace Harding Expressway, Little Neck

Many people love a good ziti specialty slice, but have you ever had a ravioli slice? Centre Pizzeria takes pasta-topped pizza to the next level by putting ravioli topped with vodka sauce on their specialty pizzas. They also have a number of delicious specialty toppings to choose from, including chicken marsala, pizza diavolo and more.

10. Uncle Jimmy’s Pizzeria, 41-10 49th St., Sunnyside

From Grandma pizza to BBQ Ranch Chicken, Uncle Jimmy’s Pizza has many classic specialty toppings that will satisfy even the pickiest pizza lover. Come by and try a slice of their mac and cheese pizza.