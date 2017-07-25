Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone
Cranes are coming back to Ridgewood this week for track work while M train is down

Photo by Ernesto Ho/Lenny Wiggins, MTA NYC Transit
Crews are pictured lowering track onto the 7 line in Long Island City.

Residents of Ridgewood will be seeing towering cranes in the neighborhood this week as the MTA continues their scheduled track replacement work while the M train is down between Middle Village and Bushwick.

According to MTA, on Tuesday, July 25, a crane will be placed at the intersection of Onderdonk Avenue and Palmetto Street until Friday, July 28. The crane will be used to hoist and lower track panels and materials to and from the elevated M train tracks above the intersection.

This entire process began in the beginning of June when track work was confined to the weekends, but now that the M train has been out of commission since July 1, MTA expanded the working hours to include weekdays.

The work hours for the project will be from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

MTA will have a maximum of two crane sites each work day, and crane locations will vary and will be determined by the section of track being replaced.

To help motorists and pedestrians safely navigate the area, flagging and traffic devices will be used. Also, parking will be restricted at each street-crane location for 150 feet along each curb lane to allow for the placement of the street crane and all necessary materials.

Comments:

Pedro Valdez Rivera Jr. July 29, 2017 / 03:38PM
A big inconvenience, leading it up to a much bigger inconvenience when the L shuts down into Manhattan.
