Parents allegedly overdose and leave 2-year-old daughter alone in apartment near Ridgewood

The parents of a 2-year-old girl have been locked up after allegedly overdosing in front of the toddler at their home near the Ridgewood/Bushwick border this past weekend, cops said.

According to police, officers from the 83rd Precinct were called to a home on Grove Street near Wyckoff Avenue at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 22, where they found 28-year-old Andrea Ortiz passed out in the street from an apparent drug overdose.

The Daily News reported that medics administered Naloxone — a medication used to block the effects of opioid use, especially overdoses — to Ortiz and transported her to an area hospital.

At the hospital Ortiz alerted police that her daughter was missing.

Upon further investigation, police found the 2-year-old girl at Ortiz’s apartment where they found the child’s father, 46-year-old Saturino Arriaga-Ramirez, also unresponsive due to an apparent overdoes. He was also given Naloxone and revived, law enforcement agents said.

The child was found unharmed.

Police arrested both Ortiz and Arriaga-Ramirez and charged them with endangering the welfare of a child.

The city’s Administration of Child Services (ACS) has been notified of the incident and are conducting an investigation, police added.