Unidentified man killed after being struck by a vehicle in a Rego Park hit-and-run: cops

Police are investigating an apparent hit-and-run incident early on Tuesday morning in Rego Park that claimed the life of a male pedestrian.

At around 2 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1, officers from the 112th Precinct responded to a 911 call of a male struck by a vehicle at the corner of 63rd Drive and Booth Street.

Upon their arrival, the found an unidentified man, believed to be in his 30s, lying in the roadway, unconscious and unresponsive with head and body trauma. EMS responded and transported the victim to Forest Hills Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to WABC-TV, witnesses to the accident told investigators that the victim had been walking down the sidewalk prior to the accident and appeared to be intoxicated. After the man was hit, a white four-door sedan was seen going in reverse down Booth Street before fleeing the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.