Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone

A portion of Cypress Avenue in Ridgewood will close this weekend for scheduled track work

Photo by Ernesto Ho/Lenny Wiggins, MTA NYC Transit
Photo by Ernesto Ho/Lenny Wiggins, MTA NYC Transit
Track work similar to this will take place in Ridgewood this weekend.

Track work on the still-closed on M line in Ridgewood continues this weekend, and it will force a portion of Cypress Avenue to be shut down as well.

The MTA announced that a maximum of two cranes will be placed at Cypress Avenue between Palmetto Street and Gates Avenue between Friday, Aug. 4, and Sunday, Aug. 6, in order to replace tracks on the elevated M line structure while M train service is suspended during the Myrtle Viaduct/Fresh Pond Bridge Replacement project.

Work will commence at 5 a.m. and continue until 9 p.m. each of the three days.

Flagging and traffic devices will be used to safely move motorists and pedestrians through the area. Parking will also be restricted at each street crane location for 150 feet along each curb lane to allow for the placement of the street crane(s) and materials.

Due to unforeseen weather conditions, all dates are subject to change.

This weekend of track work follows a stretch of weekday work on the line when cranes were placed at the intersection of Onderdonk Avenue and Palmetto Street between July 25 to 28.

Topics:

Comments:

Join The Discussion



Profile picture
Pedro Valdez Rivera Jr. August 04, 2017 / 04:57PM
A bad inconvenience (M train shutdown) before a badder inconvenience (L train shutdown) in the not too distant future.
Reply
Related Stories
Cranes are coming back to Ridgewood this week for track work while M train is down
Cranes are coming back to Ridgewood this week for track work while M train is down
Mixed feelings in Bayside as ‘Summer of Hell’ starts for the Long Island Rail Road
Mixed feelings in Bayside as ‘Summer of Hell’ starts for the Long Island Rail Road
Popular Stories
Map courtesy of RentHop
Can you afford to live in a two-bedroom apartment in Queens without spending most of your paycheck?
Photo via Google Maps
Group attacks 20-year-old man on Bayside street with a pipe and a handsaw: cops
Photo via Socrates Sculpture Park's website
Catch one of these 26 free outdoor movie screenings at Queens parks throughout August


Skip to toolbar