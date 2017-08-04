A portion of Cypress Avenue in Ridgewood will close this weekend for scheduled track work

Track work on the still-closed on M line in Ridgewood continues this weekend, and it will force a portion of Cypress Avenue to be shut down as well.

The MTA announced that a maximum of two cranes will be placed at Cypress Avenue between Palmetto Street and Gates Avenue between Friday, Aug. 4, and Sunday, Aug. 6, in order to replace tracks on the elevated M line structure while M train service is suspended during the Myrtle Viaduct/Fresh Pond Bridge Replacement project.

Work will commence at 5 a.m. and continue until 9 p.m. each of the three days.

Flagging and traffic devices will be used to safely move motorists and pedestrians through the area. Parking will also be restricted at each street crane location for 150 feet along each curb lane to allow for the placement of the street crane(s) and materials.

Due to unforeseen weather conditions, all dates are subject to change.

This weekend of track work follows a stretch of weekday work on the line when cranes were placed at the intersection of Onderdonk Avenue and Palmetto Street between July 25 to 28.