Man delivers a fatal punch to his foe during a fight outside an Elmhurst strip club: cops

A Bronx man could be hit with upgraded charges for his role in a brawl outside an Elmhurst nightclub early on Saturday morning after a 25-year-old man whom he allegedly punched died of his injuries.

Police said that Francisco Flores, 24, got into a dispute with Kevin Figueroa, 25, of Elmont, NY, and four other people outside the Vanity gentlemen’s club located at the corner of Queens Boulevard and Hillyer Street at around 4:52 a.m. on Aug. 12. Detectives have yet to determine what started the brawl.

During the fracas, law enforcement sources said, Flores punched Figueroa in the face, causing him to fall to the ground and strike his head on the sidewalk. Figueroa suffered head trauma and lost consciousness.

The criminal complaint provided by the Queens District Attorney’s office noted that the assault was captured on security camera footage that police obtained and viewed.

Officers from the 110th Precinct and EMS units responded to a 911 call about the incident. Paramedics rushed Figueroa to Elmhurst Hospital, where he died of his injuries. His body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy.

As a result of the investigation, Flores was charged with assault. Though court records indicated he was released without bail following his Aug. 13 arraignment. A spokesperson for the Queens District Attorney’s office told QNS that prosecutors originally requested that Flores be held on $75,000 bail, but that request was ultimately denied.

Nevertheless, the spokesperson noted, the investigation is ongoing; police added that additional or upgrade charges may be pending.