Man punches an MTA worker who scolded him for exercising on the N train in Astoria

Photo via Wikipedia Commons/Harrison Leong, insets courtesy of the NYPD
Police are searching for a man who assaulted an MTA employee, which is a felony in New York City, while working out on board a train in Astoria.

At 1:10 p.m. on Aug. 9, an unknown man was on a stationary N train at the Astoria–Ditmars Boulevard station when he started to use the train’s handrails to do pull-ups. A 64-year-old MTA employee informed the suspect that it was inappropriate to use the handrails in that manner.

An argument ensued, leading the suspect to punch the MTA employee in the face. The suspect then fled the station.

The suspect is described as a male between the ages of 20 and 25-years-old with a medium complexion,  short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black short sleeved shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers Website or texting their tips to 274637(CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

Pedro Valdez Rivera Jr. August 29, 2017 / 04:22PM
Thank god for Closed Circuit Television Surveillance Cameras all across the NYC Subway System.
