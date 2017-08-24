Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone
Ongoing M train track replacement work in Ridgewood leads to street closures

Photo by Ernesto Ho/Lenny Wiggins, MTA NYC Transit
Photo by Ernesto Ho/Lenny Wiggins, MTA NYC Transit
Track work similar to this will take place in Ridgewood on Thursday and Friday.

MTA crews are back in Ridgewood today and tomorrow to work on the elevated M train structure, which means area residents will be dealing with street closures.

The MTA is closing the intersection of Onderdonk Avenue and Palmetto Street on Aug. 24 and 25 to replace tracks on the M line while train service is suspended. Work is scheduled to take place between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. each day.

According to the MTA, during the work vehicular traffic will be prohibited on Onderdonk Avenue south of Gates Avenue, and on Palmetto Street east of Seneca Avenue. Flagging and traffic devices will be used at the intersection for the public’s safety.

Parking will also be restricted on the street where the crane is located for 150’ along each curb lane to allow for the placement of the street crane and materials.

All dates are subject to change, and customers should check mta.info for service updates.

The MTA previously placed cranes in Ridgewood on Cypress Avenue between Palmetto Street and Gates Avenue between Aug. 4 and 6 to work on the portion of the M line that stretches above the roadway.

M train service is expected to resume between the Metropolitan Avenue and Myrtle-Wyckoff Avenues stations as a shuttle starting Sept. 1.

Pedro Valdez Rivera Jr. August 29, 2017 / 04:42PM
Of course that the dysfunctional MTA will go full speed ahead with major construction work every summer, as well as the impending L train shutdown looming.
