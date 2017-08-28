Pedestrian dies after being struck by a tractor-trailer on the Clearview Expressway in Bayside

Police are continuing to investigate the death of a man who was apparently hit by a truck while attempting to cross the Clearview Expressway in Bayside.

At 7:24 p.m. on Aug. 25, authorities said, officers responded to a 911 call of a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian struck on the Clearview Expressway at 46th Avenue. Upon their arrival, cops found an unidentified man lying in the roadway unconscious and unresponsive.

During their preliminary investigation, members of the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad determined that the victim was attempting to cross the northbound Clearview Expressway from east to west when a 2009 Peterbuilt tractor was headed down the middle lane of the expressway at the same time.

The operator, a 49-year-old male, saw the victim and attempted to swerve away from him, hitting the victim with the passenger side fender. The truck driver stopped his rig and remained at the scene.

Paramedics transported the victim to NewYork-Presbyterian/Queens hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity was withheld by police pending family notification.

No charges have been filed against the driver at this time.