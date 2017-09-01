Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone
M train shuttle in Queens returns Saturday, but work continues in Brooklyn for 8 more months

Photo via Wikimedia Commons
The M train will run as a shuttle bus between Middle Village and Ridgewood starting on Saturday.

Starting on Saturday, Sept. 2, commuters in Middle Village, Ridgewood and Glendale will get a small portion of the M train back as shuttle service is expected to launch as Phase 2 of the Myrtle Viaduct reconstruction project gets underway.

During Phase 2 — which will last from Sept. 2 to April 30, 2018 — the MTA will demolish and rebuild the 310-foot concrete viaduct that connects the Myrtle Avenue line to the J and Z line over Broadway in Bushwick. This work will eliminate all M train service between Myrtle-Wyckoff and Myrtle-Broadway.

In lieu of train service between the two stations, the MTA will once again offer a single free shuttle bus route for commuters, making stops at Knickerbocker and Central avenues.

Phase-2-route-1024x620

The M train will also be operating a shuttle service between Metropolitan Avenue and Myrtle-Wyckoff at 10-minute intervals during the day and 20-minute intervals at all other times.

At Myrtle-Wyckoff, commuters can transfer to the L train, and, using the shuttle bus, riders can make the switch to the J, Z and M lines into Manhattan at the Myrtle-Broadway station.

The $163 million reconstruction project on the M line will bolster the line’s performance ahead of the 2019 shutdown of the L train between Brooklyn and Manhattan so crews can repair the heavily damaged Canarsie Tube, which took on several tons of waters during Superstorm Sandy in 2012.

For more information on Phase 2 and how this will affect your commute, visit mta.info.

Topics:

Comments:

Join The Discussion



Profile picture
Pedro Valdez Rivera Jr. September 22, 2017 / 03:26PM
It must be done to attract more riders for using the M train in the not too distant future once the L train shuts down in 2019.
Reply
