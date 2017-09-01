Yet another ‘gut-renovated’ apartment house in Ridgewood hits the market for a lofty price

Even though summer is winding down, the Ridgewood real estate market continues to be red hot, with another six-family home recently hitting the market for $3.75 million.

The three-story property is located at 1820 George St., between Forest and Seneca avenues, and is approximately 4,875 square feet. It contains six gut-renovated apartments, including five three-bedroom, two-bathroom units and one two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit. The building also features a gym, laundry room, rooftop deck and a backyard.

It comes fully occupied at purchase, with all rental units already containing residents. Monthly income for all six units ranges from $2,800 all the way to $4,300 for one of the two duplex units on the ground floor.

The property is located near the Myrtle-Wyckoff Avenues transportation hub where residents can connect to bus and train service.

Prices to buy and rent do not seem to be dropping in Ridgewood, as a four-family home on Jefferson Avenue was recently listed for $2.6 million.

Greiner-Maltz is offering the George Street property.