Sunnyside property manager who hung up Nazi imagery arrested for stalking and assault

A Sunnyside property manager who made headlines last month when residents complained he was harassing them and covering the building with Nazi imagery was arrested on Sept. 3.

Neal Milano, 70, manages a condo at 47-55 39 Pl. in Sunnyside where he ran a “house of horrors,” according to Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer, who held a press conference after residents expressed their concerns about Milano.

Milano was arrested on Sept. 3 after coming back from vacation and was charged with third-degree attempted assault, two counts of fourth-degree stalking, first-degree harassment and three counts of second-degree harassment.

The charges stem from a complaint filed by tenant Munkhtuy Nasanbuyan, who claimed that Milano stalked her and yelled obscenities at least 20 times from Sept. 2016 through July 2017. According to 43-year-old Nasanbuyan, the manager yelled obscenities such as “YOU F——G C–T W—E, YOU F—–G B—H” and threatened to burn the building down.

In one instance, Milano grabbed her by the arm and pulled her, causing her to fear for her safety. According to the complaint, she told him to stop speaking to her but Milano continued to harass her.

According to NY1, the NYPD took away his gun permits and weapons.

Van Bramer said tenants have alleged threats of outrageous fines, eviction and even physical violence for filing harassment reports with police or for minor offenses, including recycling errors. One resident whose mother was convalescing in her apartment also alleges she was even charged $100 a day to permit her stay.

The lobby is covered in posters that pay tribute to dictators such as Hitler and Mussolini, as well as the National Rifle Association and President Donald Trump. There are also quotes from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., President George Washington and William B. Travis. Two 10-foot-tall statues of Uncle Sam flank the entryway doors.

Jacob Laufer, an attorney for Milano previously said the decorations are “patriotic” and “historical.”

The NYC Commission on Human Rights announced on Aug. 29 that it would be investigating tenants’ claims about Milano. The Commission can fine violators with civil penalties of up to $250,000 for willful and malicious violations of the law and can award damages to victims, including emotional distress damages and other benefits.

Milano was arraigned on Sept. 3 where bail was set at $2,500. Milano was ordered to return to court on Sept. 8 and faces up to three months in jail and up to $500 in fines if convicted.