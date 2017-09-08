Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone
Four teens wanted for mugging a man late at night on a Ridgewood street

Photos via Twitter/@NYPD104Pct
Cops are searching for these four teenagers wanted in connection to a robbery in Ridgewood.

Police are looking for four teenagers who allegedly punched a man who was walking home on a Ridgewood street late at night and stole his iPhone earlier this month.

According to authorities, the four suspects approached their 55-year-old male victim at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 3, near the intersection of Grove Street and Onderdonk Avenue.

They then punched him in the face and removed his iPhone 7 and $25, cops said. After the attack, the teens allegedly fled in an unknown direction.

Officers from the 104th Precinct responded to the incident.

Cops have identified the four people wanted in connection to the robbery. Those four people are:

  • Dennis Spence, 18, male, white of Hispanic, from Ridgewood;
  • Koji Estevez , 19, male, white or Hispanic, from Ridgewood;
  • Angel Copanilta, 18, male, white or Hispanic, from Ridgewood; and
  • Steve Coello, male, white or Hispanic, from Maspeth.

The 104th Precinct released wanted posters for all four suspects on their Twitter page.

 

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the suspects’ whereabouts is asked to call Detective Christopher Gerardi of the 104th Precinct Detective Squad at 718-386-2723, or Detective Borough Queens North at 718-520-9200. All calls will be kept confidential.

FlipoutNYC September 09, 2017 / 03:32PM
So they have all these photo mugshots and tjat meant these teens had records? Why did they get released again?
