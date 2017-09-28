Train countdown clocks coming to Queens subway stations on two lines this Friday

Starting tomorrow, Sept. 29, subway stations along the M and W lines will be receiving countdown clocks to bring real-time train arrival information to customers.

With the addition of the M line, which makes stops in Middle Village, Ridgewood and western Queens, and the W line, which makes stops in Astoria, a total of 326 stations of the system’s 472 stations will be equipped with countdown clocks. Countdown clocks will be installed at all lettered line stations by the end of this year.

The countdown clocks are a part of MTA’s Subway Action Plan to stabilize and improve the system and lay the foundation for modernizing the New York City Subway. The plan includes improving customer communications and providing train arrival information systemwide so customers can be kept fully informed of regular service, delays or emergency situations, should they arise.

“We continue to make great progress to bring real-time train arrival information to all stations,” MTA Chairman Joseph Lhota said. “It is a vital part of our aggressive and immediate efforts to improve the customer experience through increased reliability and capacity, enhanced stations and safety, and clear and accurate communication.”

Countdown clocks have already been implemented on the C, E, G and R lines. Four low-energy Bluetooth beacons are placed on each train set and two receivers on each platform, and LCD display screens are present at each station to provide customers with real-time train arrival information.

The 326 stations with countdown clocks includes 156 stations on the numbered lines and the 24 line stations, which are connected to the line’s Communications Based Train Control (CBTC) signal system. The 7 line will get countdown clocks after the installation of CBTC is completed later this year.