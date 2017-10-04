Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone

MTA unveils new design with less chairs on E train

Photo courtesy of MTA
Photo courtesy of MTA
The MTA unveiled new E trains with less seats on Oct. 3.

Queens residents who step into the E train will find that there are less seats.

The new design is a part of Chairman Joseph Lhota’s Subway Action Plan, which was announced in July. In the plan, Lhota outlined an initiative to remove seats to “allow greater standing capacity by 25 customers per car.” Though the design was scheduled to first appear in the 42nd Street shuttle and L train, the agency unveiled the new cars on the E train — which connects Jamaica to the World Trade Center — on Oct. 3.

“Providing a safe and reliable ride is what our customers demand and what the MTA is determined to deliver through our Subway Action Plan. We do not have time to waste when it comes to improving the customer experience and service for our riders,” Lhota said. “This pilot goes directly to the heart of that goal by attacking a significant cause of failures on these cars and making a fast, targeted improvement. We also know that getting more passengers onto trains, in a more efficient manner, is absolutely essential – which is why we’re piloting the removal of select number of seats.”

The trains also include new handrails, LCD screens in all cars to provide passengers with information, LED lighting to decrease energy consumption and exterior indicators to let people know which cars have less seats.

These R-160 cars are part of a 100-car pilot that had their master controllers, equipment that is responsible for breaking and accelerating, replaced.

In addition to this new design, Lhota’s plan will repair 1,300 signals, reduce instances of water leaks and clogged drains, clean the underground subway network to reduce fire hazards and dispatch special teams to places with the highest rates of track issues.

The inspection and repair of car doors, which cause 40 percent of car breakdowns, will be increased along with the number of overhauled cars. NYC Transit will completely overhaul 1,100 cars per year instead of 950.

 

 

Topics:

Comments:

Join The Discussion



Profile picture
Pedro Valdez Rivera Jr. October 06, 2017 / 07:44PM
Following the Red Line on the newer subway cars in Boston? Nice.
Reply
Related Stories
New Select Bus Service fare machines installed in the middle of this Ozone Park sidewalk
New Select Bus Service fare machines installed in the middle of this Ozone Park sidewalk
Whitestone and Throgs Neck Bridges, last of the bunch, to officially go cashless
Whitestone and Throgs Neck Bridges, last of the bunch, to officially go cashless
Popular Stories
Photo courtesy of Nassau County District Attorney
Queens residents busted for massive heroin and cocaine smuggling ring
Photo via Google Maps/Inset courtesy of NYPD
Three men break into a Whitestone home and wind up stealing three luxury cars: police
Photo via Wikipedia Commons, inset courtesy of the NYPD
Subway creep touched himself while leering at women on board 7 train in Long Island City: cops


Skip to toolbar