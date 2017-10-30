Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone

Police arrest three men who vandalized Cypress Hills Cemetery in Glendale in August

Photo by Anthony Giudice/QNS
Photo by Anthony Giudice/QNS
Police walking Edward Evseev, Mark Barrancos and Bruno Camacho out of the 104th Precinct station.

Cops arrested on Monday three individuals who allegedly vandalized 40 headstones and a mausoleum at Cypress Hills Cemetery in Glendale with racial slurs and hateful messages back in August.

Police identified the suspects as Edward Evseev, 21, of 108th Street in Jamaica; Mark Barrancos, 21, of 76th Road in Forest Hills; and Bruno Camacho, 22, of 76th Street in Elmhurst, police said.

Evseev, Barrancos and Camacho were arrested on Oct. 30 at approximately 9:30 a.m.; detectives escorted them from the 104th Precinct in Ridgewood later that afternoon to Queens Criminal Court for their arraignment.

According to authorities, Evseev, Barrancos and Camacho are responsible for knocking over and spray painting several offensive terms against African-Americans, Chinese and Arabic people, onto more than 40 headstones inside the cemetery.

Police said the trio also entered the memorial Abbey mausoleum and broke the marble stones on the front of approximately 15 vaults, and spray painted more derogatory words.

All three have been charged with counts of burglary, criminal mischief, cemetery desecration, aggravated harassment and criminal trespassing  several of which were classified as hate crimes.

Topics:

Comments:

Join The Discussion



Profile picture
FlipoutNYC October 30, 2017 / 05:00PM
How about let them pay for the clean up then jail timr
Reply
Popular Stories
Photo via Facebook/JohnBrownSmokehouse
More than a dozen Queens restaurants make Michelin guide for great meals at a good value
Photo via Google Maps/Inset courtesy of NYPD
UPDATE: Cops cuff man who shouted slur and burned teenage girl's eyes with liquid in Ozone Park
Photos by Suzanne Monteverdi/QNS
PHOTOS: New cafe and coffee roaster in College Point is brewing up something fresh


Skip to toolbar