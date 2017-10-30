Police arrest three men who vandalized Cypress Hills Cemetery in Glendale in August

Cops arrested on Monday three individuals who allegedly vandalized 40 headstones and a mausoleum at Cypress Hills Cemetery in Glendale with racial slurs and hateful messages back in August.

Police identified the suspects as Edward Evseev, 21, of 108th Street in Jamaica; Mark Barrancos, 21, of 76th Road in Forest Hills; and Bruno Camacho, 22, of 76th Street in Elmhurst, police said.

Evseev, Barrancos and Camacho were arrested on Oct. 30 at approximately 9:30 a.m.; detectives escorted them from the 104th Precinct in Ridgewood later that afternoon to Queens Criminal Court for their arraignment.

According to authorities, Evseev, Barrancos and Camacho are responsible for knocking over and spray painting several offensive terms against African-Americans, Chinese and Arabic people, onto more than 40 headstones inside the cemetery.

Police said the trio also entered the memorial Abbey mausoleum and broke the marble stones on the front of approximately 15 vaults, and spray painted more derogatory words.

All three have been charged with counts of burglary, criminal mischief, cemetery desecration, aggravated harassment and criminal trespassing — several of which were classified as hate crimes.