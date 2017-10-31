Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone

Two photographs valued at $105,000 stolen from MoMA PS1 in Long Island City, police say

Photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons
Photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons
Two photographs were stolen from MoMA PS1.

Two very valuable black-and-white photographs at MoMA PS1 in Long Island City were reported stolen on Oct. 30, according to police.

The museum at 22-25 Jackson Ave. closed at 6:20 p.m. on Sunday. On Monday at 11 a.m., the museum director reported the photos stolen, police said. The photos were worth $105,000, but no description of the photos were provided.

There were no signs of forced entry in the building and the security alarm never went off, authorities said.

According to the NYPD, there were no cameras inside or outside of the location. There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

A spokesperson for the museum said told QNS could not comment on an ongoing police investigation.

Topics:

Comments:

Join The Discussion



Profile picture
FlipoutNYC October 31, 2017 / 12:21PM
What a mess. They don't have a back up photo
Reply
Related Stories
These Queens streets will be closed for the NYC Marathon this Sunday
These Queens streets will be closed for the NYC Marathon this Sunday
Flushing and Long Island City residential buildings rank among top 10 best-selling in NYC
Flushing and Long Island City residential buildings rank among top 10 best-selling in NYC
Popular Stories
Photo via Facebook/JohnBrownSmokehouse
More than a dozen Queens restaurants make Michelin guide for great meals at a good value
Photo via Google Maps/Inset courtesy of NYPD
UPDATE: Cops cuff man who shouted slur and burned teenage girl's eyes with liquid in Ozone Park
Photos by Suzanne Monteverdi/QNS
PHOTOS: New cafe and coffee roaster in College Point is brewing up something fresh


Skip to toolbar