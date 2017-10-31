Two photographs valued at $105,000 stolen from MoMA PS1 in Long Island City, police say

Two very valuable black-and-white photographs at MoMA PS1 in Long Island City were reported stolen on Oct. 30, according to police.

The museum at 22-25 Jackson Ave. closed at 6:20 p.m. on Sunday. On Monday at 11 a.m., the museum director reported the photos stolen, police said. The photos were worth $105,000, but no description of the photos were provided.

There were no signs of forced entry in the building and the security alarm never went off, authorities said.

According to the NYPD, there were no cameras inside or outside of the location. There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

A spokesperson for the museum said told QNS could not comment on an ongoing police investigation.