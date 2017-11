Service has resumed on the L line through Ridgewood and much of Brooklyn after a nearly hour-long power disruption on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the MTA, police cut off electrical service to the line near the Montrose Avenue station in Bushwick at around 2:30 p.m. due to an unauthorized person on the tracks.

This led to service being suspended on the heavily used line between Lorimer Street and Broadway Junction.

Visit the MTA’s website for additional information.