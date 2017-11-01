Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone
Man runs over 17-year-old in Long Island City after teens throw eggs at his car on Halloween

Photo via Pexel
A man ran over a 17-year-old in Long Island City after the teenager threw eggs at his car.

A 50-year-old Long Island City resident whose car was hit pelted with eggs by teenagers on Halloween night retaliated by running over a 17-year-old with his car.

According to police, Keith Richard was driving a 2008 Dodge caravan when he started arguing with teenagers who had vandalized his car at the intersection of 23rd Street and Jackson Avenue at about 8:19 p.m.

Richardson started following the teenagers, making a U-turn on 23rd Street and then turning right on Jackson Avenue onto the sidewalk, where the group was trying to run away.

He slammed into the group, hitting a 17-year-old whose identity has not been released, police said. Richardson fled eastbound on Jackson Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the teenager on the ground with head and body trauma. He was taken to Elmhurst Hospital in stable condition.

According to the Daily News, the teenager’s name is Christopher Miraba; he suffered a broken leg, a broken pelvis, a fractured skull and bruised lungs.

Police said Richardson was arrested soon after near a Bank of America at 24-10 Jackson Ave., a short distance from his home.

He was charged with attempted murder, reckless endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident, vehicular assault and reckless driving. Richardson has not been arraigned, according to the Queens District Attorney’s office.

FlipoutNYC November 01, 2017 / 04:38PM
And the teen should be charged with vandalizing
