Apply to live in an amenity-packed building along Queens waterfront starting at $867 per month

A new building constructed in Astoria includes 21 affordable units that are up for grabs starting on Nov. 6.

Vernon Tower, located on the Long Island City and Astoria border at 11-06 31st Dr., is an eight-story building with 108 units, a fitness center, landscaped roof deck, terraces, a parking garage with valet and more.

The building, which overlooks Socrates Sculpture Park, also includes affordable units of which 50 percent may be allocated to Community Board 1 residents. Five units are studios, another five units are one-bedroom apartments and the remaining 11 affordable units are two-bedroom units.

Monthly rent for a studio will cost $867; a one-bedroom apartment will cost $931 per month; and a two-bedroom apartment will cost $1,123 at Vernon Tower. Rent includes gas for cooking and heat but tenants will be responsible for electricity costs.

The units will include a washer and dryer and the building includes bicycle and stroller storage, a doorman, package room, common areas with Wi-Fi, a recreation room and an elevator.

In addition, 5 percent of the units are set aside for mobility-disabled applicants, 5 percent of the units are set aside for vision or hearing disabled applicants and another 5 percent of the units are set aside for municipal employees.

The deadline to apply is Jan. 8, 2018, and interested parties can apply through the Housing Connect website or send an application to Vernon Towers, c/o Housing Partnership Development Corporation, 242 West 36th St., 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10018.

After the deadline, applications will be selected for review through a lottery process.Those who qualify will be invited to an interview to continue the process of determining eligibility. Interviews are scheduled from two to 10 months after the application deadline and applicants will be asked to bring documents that verify household size, identity of household members and household income.