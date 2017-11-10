Man caught molesting 6-year-old falls to his death at Jackson Heights apartment after parents call the cops

A 44-year-old man who was caught molesting a 6-year-old at a birthday party in Jackson Heights on Nov. 9 tried to escape the wrath of angry parents through a window but plummeted to his death.

Edgar Collaguazo, who sublets a room in his apartment on 95th Street near 35th Avenue to the boy’s family, invited the child, a five-year-old girl and boy to his room while the adults celebrated a birthday party, police said.

When the girl’s mother went into the room to check on the children after midnight, she found that Collaguazo had his hands down the 6-year-old’s pants. The young girl, who was questioned after the incident, told the adults that Collaguazo had kissed her on the mouth, according to police

The adults locked him in his bedroom and called the cops. But Collaguazo decided to take his chances and jump out of the four-story window. A graphic video published by the Daily News shows him jumping out of the window, hitting a metal gate and then falling to the floor.

According to police, Collaguazo was rushed to Elmhurst Hospital where he was pronounced dead. It is not clear if Collaguazo has a record.