Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone

Man caught molesting 6-year-old falls to his death at Jackson Heights apartment after parents call the cops

Photo via Google Maps
Photo via Google Maps
Edgar Collaguazo fell out of a four-story apartment in Jackson Heights after trying to evade the cops.

A 44-year-old man who was caught molesting a 6-year-old at a birthday party in Jackson Heights on Nov. 9 tried to escape the wrath of angry parents through a window but plummeted to his death.

Edgar Collaguazo, who sublets a room in his apartment on 95th Street near 35th Avenue to the boy’s family, invited the child, a five-year-old girl and boy to his room while the adults celebrated a birthday party, police said.

When the girl’s mother went into the room to check on the children after midnight, she found that Collaguazo had his hands down the 6-year-old’s pants. The young girl, who was questioned after the incident, told the adults that Collaguazo had kissed her on the mouth, according to police

The adults locked him in his bedroom and called the cops. But Collaguazo decided to take his chances and jump out of the four-story window. A graphic video published by the Daily News shows him jumping out of the window, hitting a metal gate and then falling to the floor.

According to police, Collaguazo was rushed to Elmhurst Hospital where he was pronounced dead. It is not clear if Collaguazo has a record.

Topics:

Comments:

Join The Discussion



Profile picture
FlipoutNYC November 10, 2017 / 08:50PM
One story claimed he touched the boy, and this story claimed he kissed the girl.
Reply
Popular Stories
Photo via Shutterstock
How much do you need to make to live in these Queens neighborhoods?
Photos via Pacs Architecture
Apply to live in an amenity-packed building along Queens waterfront starting at $867 per month
Photo via Wikimedia Commons/Mets501
These 4 Queens neighborhoods made the top 5 in NYC where home prices rose most


Skip to toolbar