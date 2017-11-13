Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone
Kew Gardens man accused of sexually abusing 16-year-old girl at a massage parlor: police

Photo via Google Maps/Inset courtesy of NCPD
Police arrested Yue on Friday.

An unlicensed massage therapist from Kew Gardens faces charges after allegedly inappropriately touching a teenage client at a Long Island spa.

Bing Yue, 31, of 141st Street was arrested and charged with third-degree sexual abuse, forcible touching and unauthorized practice of profession.

On Nov. 9 at 4:40 p.m., Yue was working at Gogo Foot Spa in Massapequa when he inappropriately touched a 16-year-old female victim during a massage, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

The victim then left the store and notified police about the incident.

Yue is not properly licensed to perform massages, according to authorities. He was arraigned in Nassau County’s First District Court on Nov. 10.

FlipoutNYC November 13, 2017 / 12:30PM
Most of them don't have licenses
