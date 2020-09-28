Astoria's new drive-in theater to offer live performances and Broadway-centric screenings – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A new drive-in experience will keep the show going in Queens with film screenings of favorite musicals.

Friends of Halletts Point and Stark Production Group are introducing Radial Park, a Broadway-centric drive-in movie experience featuring live performances at Halletts Point Play, located in Astoria. The venue will host a variety of experiences including live performances from Broadway stars, movies on the big screen, karaoke with Bluetooth speakers, movie-style concessions, and more.

“As the saying goes, ‘The show must go on!’,” said Jeremy Shepard, Stark Production Group Founder and President. “We are thrilled to be able to be presenting Broadway at the drive-in and are grateful to our partners, Friends of Halletts Point and the Durst Organization, for making it all possible. I chose Broadway because it has been a part of my life for the last 10 years. It seems a shame it is shut down when we all need it the most. Can’t wait to see you at Broadway at the drive-in!”

Guests can enjoy the screenings from their vehicles or from reserved picnic tables that are socially distanced and come with a retro boombox for audio. Movie theater snacks and beverages will be available for purchase.

Radial Park is implementing a set of strict health and safety protocols including temperature checks upon arrival via an infrared, touchless thermometer, color-coded wristbands for social distancing and “lifeguards” on duty who will be ready to blow the whistle to enforce strict social distancing.

Radial Park will offer previews on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at 8 p.m. with Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “The Phantom of the Opera.” The show will be kicked-off by a special pre-show concert from stars Derrick Davis (“The Phantom of the Opera” National Tour, “The Lion King” National Tour) and Ali Ewoldt (“Les Miserables” National Tour and Broadway, “The Phantom of the Opera” Broadway and “The King and I” Regional Tour and Broadway), who will bring this all-time fan favorite to life alongside a live 11-piece orchestra.

The official opening night celebration will take place on Oct. 1 with a double-feature of “The Phantom of the Opera” at 8 p.m. and “Purple Rain” at 11:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $75 – $150 per group and can be purchased online at RadialPark.com/tickets, where a complete schedule of events can also be found.

The Durst Organization will underwrite 20 tickets (per showing) for the Astoria Houses residents. A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales will benefit Friends of Halletts Point, a community non-profit organization that enhances the infrastructure, transportation connections, community programming and beautification of the Halletts Point peninsula.

“The residents of the Astoria Houses are delighted to welcome this exciting drive-in experience to Halletts Point,” said Claudia Coger, president of the Astoria Houses Residents’ Association. “We thank The Durst Organization for their ongoing partnership and contribution of tickets to our residents.”

“The Durst Organization is thrilled to host such a creative concept from Stark Productions,” said Helena Rose Durst, Principal at The Durst Organization. “Radial Park will provide a unique live entertainment experience that we are all craving during these difficult times, but in a safe and responsible way.”