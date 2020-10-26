Quantcast
Bronx man dies after being shot in Jamaica park: NYPD – QNS.com
Jamaica

Bronx man dies after being shot in Jamaica park: NYPD

Photo via Getty Images

The NYPD is investigating the shooting death of a 22-year-old from the Bronx, who was found with a gunshot wound to his head in Rufus King Park in Jamaica earlier this month.

On Thursday, Oct. 15, around 4:40 p.m., police responded to a 911 call concerning a man shot at Rufus King Park, near the corner of 153rd Street and 90th Road, according to the NYPD.

Police arrived to find Numani Lambert unconscious and unresponsive with gunshot wounds to his head and arm, cops said.

Lambert was rushed to Jamaica Hospital Medial Center by EMS personnel. He was pronounced dead at the hospital a little less than a week later, on Wednesday, Oct. 21.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

