Cops cuff teen for pushing a 79-year-old man to his death at Woodhaven golf course – QNS.com

A man was arrested for allegedly pushing a 79-year-old man to his death in Woodhaven in September.

According to police, at 3:15 p.m. on Sept. 8 the NYPD responded to a 911 call regarding an assault at the Forest Park Golf Course. Upon their arrival, officers found William Hinchey, 79, laying on the ground in the golf course, unconscious and unresponsive.

An investigation found that before police arrived, Hinchey had gotten into an argument with a group of unknown men who were riding bicycles at the location. The dispute turned physical and one or more of the bicyclists pushed Hinchey to the ground, causing him to break bones in his pelvis area.

EMS rushed Hinchey to Jamaica Hospital. He was later moved to North Shore University Medical Center, where he ultimately died of his injuries on Sept. 11. His death has since been ruled a homicide, the NYPD announced on Oct. 16.

On Oct. 14, the NYPD arrested 19-year-old David Mangaran in connection to the incident. He was charged with felony assault.

This story originally appeared on amny.com.