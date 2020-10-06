Quantcast
PHOTOS: Elmhurst Hospital hosts Hispanic Heritage Month celebration – QNS.com
Health

PHOTOS: Elmhurst Hospital hosts Hispanic Heritage Month celebration

AvatarBy
comments
Posted on
Photo by Dean Moses

In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst held an event replete with personal protective equipment, census help and COVID-19 assistance for the surrounding Elmhurst community last week.

On Friday, Oct. 2, the public hospital set up booths for attendees to receive information on low-cost health care access programs, as well as information on how to fill out the 2020 Census. Attendees were also given free masks, hand sanitizers and food.

Spanish-speaking physicians were on hand to speak with community members who may not speak English.

State Assemblywoman Catalina Cruz attended the celebration and shared her appreciation for the sacrifices made by frontline workers throughout the pandemic. State Senator Jessica Ramos also mad an appearance and encouraged attendees to practice social distancing, hand washing and mask wearing, in addition to completing the census and registering to vote.

See photos from the event below.

Additional reporting by Dean Moses.

About the Author

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Latest News

Partner with us to support local news

Learn More

Submit an Event

Got a hot tip for our calendar? Tell us about it!

Submit now!

Related Articles

More from Around New York