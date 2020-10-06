PHOTOS: Elmhurst Hospital hosts Hispanic Heritage Month celebration – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst held an event replete with personal protective equipment, census help and COVID-19 assistance for the surrounding Elmhurst community last week.

On Friday, Oct. 2, the public hospital set up booths for attendees to receive information on low-cost health care access programs, as well as information on how to fill out the 2020 Census. Attendees were also given free masks, hand sanitizers and food.

Spanish-speaking physicians were on hand to speak with community members who may not speak English.

State Assemblywoman Catalina Cruz attended the celebration and shared her appreciation for the sacrifices made by frontline workers throughout the pandemic. State Senator Jessica Ramos also mad an appearance and encouraged attendees to practice social distancing, hand washing and mask wearing, in addition to completing the census and registering to vote.

See photos from the event below.

Additional reporting by Dean Moses.