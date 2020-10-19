Knife-wielding robber in southeast Queens ambushes six Chinese food delivery workers: NYPD – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Detectives in Queens are looking for the violent thief who attacked and robbed six Chinese food delivery workers in separate, nighttime robberies dating back to late August.

The NYPD released on Friday night surveillance camera images of the crook responsible for the pattern. In each case, he displayed either a knife or a wooden stick and demanded their property. The suspect then removed the victim’s cellphone, wallet and/or cash.

Police said the crook has become more aggressive in the three most recent capers — punching two delivery workers and placing a knife to the throat of a third victim.

All of the robberies occurred in front of homes within the 105th Precinct in southeast Queens.

Law enforcement sources said the pattern began at 9:19 p.m. on Aug. 26, when a 56-year-old delivery worker brought Chinese food to a home on Nashville Boulevard near 115th Road in Cambria Heights.

Authorities said the suspect confronted the delivery worker upon arrival, displaying a wooden stick and demanding the victim’s property. The crook then removed $200 in cash and a cellphone from the victim before running away.

Two weeks later, at 8:25 p.m. on Sept. 9, the robber held up a 45-year-old man delivering food to a home on 218th Street near 119th Avenue in Cambria Heights. Police said the suspect removed $600 in cash from the victim at knifepoint, then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Cops said the thief struck again five days later, at 9 p.m. on Sept. 14, robbing a 43-year-old delivery worker at knifepoint in front of a home on Witthoff Avenue near 212th Street in Queens Village. The suspect got away with $300 in cash.

Police reported that the suspect started becoming more aggressive during the fourth incident, which happened at 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 28 outside a Queens Village home on 110th Avenue near 217th Street.

In that incident, law enforcement sources said, the perpetrator pulled a knife on a 57-year-old man delivering food to the location, then punched him in the left eye. The crook then forcibly removed the victim’s wallet, as well as $300 in cash and a cellphone, before taking off.

The worker suffered swelling to his left eye as a result of the assault, cops said.

Five days later, at 9:20 p.m. on Oct. 3, the perpetrator confronted another delivery worker outside a home on 216th Street near Hollis Avenue in Queens Village. He then placed a knife at the victim’s throat while demanding his property. The suspect then forcibly removed the worker’s cellphone, wallet and $250 in cash.

Finally, the robber mugged a 39-year-old deliveryman outside of a residence on 220th Street between 91st Road and 92nd Avenue at 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 8. The home is located about four blocks west of the 105th Precinct’s stationhouse.

Police said the suspect displayed a knife at the victim, then punched him repeatedly while demanding his property. The crook took the victim’s cellphone and then fled the scene in an unknown direction. Cops said the victim suffered a small laceration under his left eye.

Surveillance picture was captured from a residence located at 216-10 110th Ave., where property was left after the robberies occurred.

The NYPD did not provide a physical description of the serial robber.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents or his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

This story originally appeared on amny.com.