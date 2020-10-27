Long Island man who allegedly killed pregnant girlfriend in Oakland Gardens charged with murder: DA – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The Long Island man who allegedly killed his girlfriend and tossed her body on the side of the road in Oakland Gardens last week has been charged with murder, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced on Tuesday, Oct. 27.

Goey Charles, 29, faces up to 25 years to life in prison, after he allegedly murdered his pregnant girlfriend, Vanessa Pierre, on Friday, Oct. 23.

“This is a heartbreaking case. A pregnant woman was allegedly killed by this defendant – the father of her unborn child. Her family is devastated,” Katz said. “The defendant is in custody and will answer for his alleged actions.”

On Friday, Oct. 23, around 2:50 a.m., Charles was driving Pierre’s car and pulled over in front of 216-07 Horace Harding Expwy., according to Katz. Surveillance footage showed Charles getting out of the drivers seat, moving to the backseat where Pierre could be seen moving, according to the DA.

Eventually, all movement in the backseat stops, according to the authorities. A little over an hour later, around 4:38 a.m., Charles got out of the car and dragged Pierre from the backseat and onto the sidewalk, the DA said.

Charles then got back in the car and drove off.

Around 6 a.m., a passerby spotted Pierre’s body and called the police. She was found with gray sweatpants wrapped around her neck and pronounced dead at the scene.

Charles was arrested by the NYPD within the confines of the 111th Precinct on Monday, Oct. 26.

A vigil for Pierre was scheduled to be held where she was killed at 5 p.m., on Tuesday, Oct. 27.