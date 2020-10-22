Crook punches woman in face inside Kew Gardens subway station: NYPD – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The NYPD is looking for the assailant who punched a woman in the face in a Kew Gardens subway station earlier this month.

On Wednesday, Oct. 7, around 8:50 a.m,, a 24-year-old woman was waiting for the train at the Union Turnpike-Kew Gardens subway station when an unidentified man approached her, according to the NYPD.

Suddenly, the man punched the woman in the face with a closed fist and ran off, cops said.

The 24-year-old refused medical attention at the scene.

Police later recovered surveillance footage of the suspect from cameras in the subway station.

The suspect is described as being around 6 feet, 1 inch tall, weighing around 160 pounds with brown eyes and black short hair, according to the NYPD. He was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt, blue jeans, white sneakers and a silver chain around his neck.