Man punches woman in the face on 7 train in Flushing: NYPD – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The NYPD is looking for a man who allegedly punched a woman in the face while aboard a 7 train in Flushing last month.

On Wednesday, Sept. 9, around 6:30 p.m., a 32-year-old woman was riding on a Queens bound 7 train. As the train approached the Main Street station, the woman got into a verbal dispute with an unidentified man, according to the NYPD.

As the argument escalated, the man punched the woman in the face, cops said. When the train doors opened, the man exited the subway car into the station, according to the police. The 32-year-old chased after her attacker but lost him when he exited the station.

The woman was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital Queens, where she was treated for cuts and bruising to her face.

Police say the man was last seen fleeing westbound on Roosevelt Avenue before entering 40-05 College Point Blvd.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.