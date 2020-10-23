Man throws soda can at traffic enforcement cop for writing him a ticket in Astoria: NYPD – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The police are looking for a man who threw a soda can at a traffic cop who was writing them a parking ticket in Astoria earlier this month.

On Wednesday, Oct. 14, around 3 p.m., a 36-year-old traffic enforcement agent was issuing a summons to a black Honda that was double parked in front of 31-58 Steinway St., according to the NYPD.

Suddenly, the owner of the car threw a soda can at the officer, hitting her elbow and causing pain and swelling, cops said.

The man then got into the car, which has a New Jersey license plate with the number 770852R, and drove off southbound on Steinway Street, according to the police.

The traffic enforcement agent refused medical attention at the scene.

The suspect then stopped a few blocks down at a GameStop, where police later recovered surveillance footage of the man.

Police describe the assailant as a man between the ages of 18 and 20. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatsuit, black and white sneakers, and carrying a black backpack.