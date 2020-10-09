Four firefighters injured while battling three-alarm blaze at South Richmond Hill home: FDNY – QNS.com

Quantcast
Four firefighters injured while battling three-alarm blaze at South Richmond Hill home: FDNY
Police & Fire

Four firefighters injured while battling three-alarm blaze at South Richmond Hill home: FDNY

Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

A blaze in South Richmond Hill sent four firefighters to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries Friday morning.

On Friday, Oct. 9, around 10:16 a.m., firefighters received a call about a fire in a residential building located at 93-38 123rd St., according to the FDNY.

Making it’s way to a three-alarm fire, FDNY sent 33 units, or about 138 members, to the scene to fight the blaze making its way through the wood frame building.  Firefighters had the flames under control about an hour later, according to the authorities.

No residents of the home were injured during the incident, however four firefighters were taken to Jamaica Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

