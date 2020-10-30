Subway menace spits at, punches female straphanger on E train in Jackson Heights: NYPD – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police are searching for the man who spit in a straphanger’s face and then punched her in the head multiple times after she attempted to chase him off the train on Thursday.

Authorities say the suspect was on board a Manhattan-bound E train around 10 a.m. on Oct. 29 and walked up to a female straphanger as the train was approaching the Roosevelt Avenue/74th Street subway station in Jackson Heights. The man then spit in her face and attempted to run away, police said.

The 32-year-old woman was chasing the spitter when he turned around and punched her in the forehead multiple times before fleeing in an unknown direction, according to authorities.

The woman was treated at Elmhurst Hospital for pain to her head, police said.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

All calls are strictly confidential.