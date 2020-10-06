Trio robs couple walking near Astoria park: NYPD – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The NYPD is looking for three men who robbed a couple in Astoria over the weekend.

On Saturday, Oct. 3, around 10:20 p.m., a 43-year-old man and his 35-year-old wife were walking in front of 14-14 26th Ave., when they were approached by three men, according to the NYPD.

The trio threatened to beat the couple with a metal pipe if they didn’t hand over their money, police said. After taking $50 from the couple, the alleged thieves ran off eastbound on 26th Avenue, according to the authorities.

Neither the husband nor wife was injured as a result of the robbery.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.