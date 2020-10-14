Valley Stream woman cuffed in connection with Far Rockaway shooting: NYPD – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The NYPD arrested and charged a Valley Stream woman this week for the shooting death of a 27-year-old man in Far Rockaway in September.

Avita Campbell, 38, was arrested within the confines of the 101st Precinct and charged with murder and criminal possession of a firearm on Tuesday, Oct. 13, according to the police.

Police believe Campbell is behind the killing of Lasaaun Lawrence, a 27-year-old from Far Rockaway, who was shot a few miles away from his home last month.

On Wednesday, Sept. 23, around 5:40 p.m., cops arrived to 207 Beach 31st St., to find Lawrence with multiple gunshot wounds to his body, police said.

Lawrence was rushed to St. John’s Episcopal Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation into Lawrence’s death is ongoing.