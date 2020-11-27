TF Cornerstone extends affordable housing lottery deadline for Long Island City development – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The deadline to apply to the affordable housing lottery at TF Cornerstone’s new development in Long Island City has been extended by two weeks.

Originally set to close on Nov. 23, the new deadline to apply to live in one of 5241 Center Blvd.’s 185 affordable units, has been extended to Dec. 9.

The development at Hunter’s Point South aims to bring around 1,190 new residential units across two buildings in the neighborhood. Of those units, 719 will be marked affordable to low-, moderate- and middle-income residents and 100 apartments will be given to low-income seniors, according to TF Cornerstone. Half of the affordable units will also be set aside for people who already live in the neighborhood.

Leasing for the affordable and market rate units in the second tower, located at 5203 Center Blvd., will begin in summer 2021.

The two buildings, designed by international architects ODA, will be anchored by a 22,000-square-foot park.

Both buildings will house amenities including outdoor space, barbecue grills, club room, children’s playroom, fitness center, yoga room, laundry facilities and a co-working space.

Additionally, the development will feature several public facing spacing, including a community center, retail space, a parking garage, a 572-seat K-8 school and playground.

Those interested in applying to the housing lottery can do so at HousingConnect’s website.