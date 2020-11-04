Broad Channel man charged for setting fire to his impounded truck in Arverne: DA – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A Broad Channel man faces criminal charges after allegedly setting his own truck on fire after it had been impounded by an Arverne tow company in July.

Egor Spiridonov, 30, was charged Monday with arson, criminal mischief, insurance fraud, falsifying business records, trespassing and reckless endangerment, after the fire he set in a tow company’s parking lot caused damages to his truck, cars parked nearby and a nearby building, causing around $100,000 in damages, according to District Attorney Melinda Katz.

Spiridonov faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

In July, Spiridonov’s truck was towed by Arverne-based B&M Towing and was later impounded for allegedly having several overdue parking violations, according to Katz.

Spiridonov’s girlfriend, who co-owned the truck and a business with Spiridonov, called the company multiple times in the hopes that the car would be returned, according to the charges.

After several unsuccessful attempts, Spiridonov broke into the company’s lot on July 20, around 5 a.m., according to Katz.

Once inside, he poured a liquid onto his truck and his trailer, and set them both on fire, the charges state. The flames quickly spread, burning nearby cars and a building. At one point, the flames burst into his face, according to the DA.

On July 24, Spiridonov and his girlfriend contacted their insurance company and reported that the trailer, worth around $30,000, had been destroyed, according to the charges. Spiridonov told the company he was away on a fishing trip the night the car was damaged.

When interviewed by investigators, Spiridonov allegedly had burn injuries on his face that were not present before the night of the fire, according to Katz.

Spiridonov will return to court on Feb. 10, 2021.