Department of Correction employee arrested in southeast Queens for sending threatening texts: NYPD – QNS.com

A New York City Department of Correction employee was arrested in southeast Queens after sending threatening text messages over the weekend.

Officers from the 113th Precinct arrested Shakema Johnson, 31, on Sunday, Nov. 1, at around 5:30 p.m., after she allegedly sent threatening text messages to a 32-year-old woman, cops said.

Johnson, an employee of the Department of Correction, was charged with aggravated harassment.

Police did not comment on the relationship between Johnson and the victim.

The investigation is ongoing.