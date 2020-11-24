Queens councilman hosts 'Safe Thanksgiving Hygiene Giveaway' in Middle Village – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Councilman Robert Holden hosted a “Safe Thanksgiving Hygiene Giveaway” to distribute reusable bags with masks and hand sanitizers in Middle Village on Friday, Nov. 20.

Holden set up a table with the reusable bags, which also had smoke alarm batteries, outside of his district office. He was joined by the FDNY Safety Education Unit representatives who signed up families for smoke detector installation.

“I was very happy to see so many families come out to both our Halloween and Thanksgiving events,” Holden told QNS. “It’s important to acknowledge these holidays, but in a way that encourages caution. Both events were held outdoors and masks were required. I wanted to make sure every family has the tools they need to stay healthy during the Thanksgiving holiday.”

The event comes a few days after Mayor Bill de Blasio announced school will revert to online learning due to the city’s infection rate reaching 3 percent.

Several western Queens neighborhoods — including Middle Village, Maspeth, Glendale and Ridgewood — saw spikes in COVID positivity cases the week prior to the city’s school closures, and are still under New York state’s yellow zone, meaning restrictions like residential gatherings below 10 people and bars and restaurants have a 10 p.m. curfew are being enforced.

Holden has encouraged his constituents to get tested at mobile testing sites and follow COVID-19 public health guidelines set up by the city.

“As we approach the holidays, I encourage everyone to please continue to wear a mask in public and follow all other public health guidelines for the safety of our loved ones and our entire community — especially our seniors,” said Holden. “This year more than ever, the holidays are a time to be thankful for those we hold most dear. I wish everyone a safe and happy Thanksgiving.”