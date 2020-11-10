PHOTOS: Jackson Heights' 34th Avenue Open Street hosts pop-up art gallery – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

BY DEAN MOSES

The 34th Avenue Open Street in Jackson Heights turned into an open-air art festival on Sunday, Nov. 8.

Hosted by the Diverse Streets initiative, the pop-up gallery between 93rd Street and 94th Street allowed for community members to take in art pieces by local artists.

Participants took a virtual tour by using their phones to scan QR codes, which were placed by each display. Once the phone had recognized the code, it would display the art, be it a dance, musical or film performance.

The virtual performances were created to lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission.

In addition to the virtual performances, prints from local artists were displayed throughout the street and available for purchase.

See photos from the pop-up gallery below.