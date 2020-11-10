PHOTOS: Jackson Heights' 34th Avenue Open Street hosts pop-up art gallery – QNS.com

BY DEAN MOSES
The 34th Avenue Open Street in Jackson Heights turned into an open-air art festival on Sunday, Nov. 8.
Hosted by the Diverse Streets initiative, the pop-up gallery between 93rd Street and 94th Street allowed for community members to take in art pieces by local artists.
Participants took a virtual tour by using their phones to scan QR codes, which were placed by each display. Once the phone had recognized the code, it would display the art, be it a dance, musical or film performance.
The virtual performances were created to lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission.
In addition to the virtual performances, prints from local artists were displayed throughout the street and available for purchase.
See photos from the pop-up gallery below.