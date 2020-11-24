La Jornada continues feeding Queens families with turkey giveaway in Corona – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

BY DEAN MOSES

Two organizations dedicated to feeding New Yorkers donated 4,000 turkeys to Corona residents over the weekend.

La Jornada and Food Bank For New York City donated the festive birds other types of food to the Corona community on Sunday, Nov. 22.

While every year the food bank distributes Thanksgiving meals to the community, this year, the pandemic has created an unprecedented amount of individuals suffering from food insecurity.

As a result, hundreds of boxes of food have been distributed weekly to various communities.

Dozens of volunteers donned bright green shirts and divided the endless line into three sections so that the distribution could reach as many people without making them wait a long time. Everyone received the same items, including turkeys, bananas, chips, milk and other materials for daily use and special treats for Thanksgiving.

In addition to the food distribution, there was also COVID testing available. Individuals were given a long swab and asked to insert it into their nostrils themselves and then placed it in a container, which were sent to a lab.

Attendees were also given the opportunity to receive a free flu shot as well.