Quantcast
La Jornada continues feeding Queens families with turkey giveaway in Corona – QNS.com
Community Service

La Jornada continues feeding Queens families with turkey giveaway in Corona

AvatarBy
0
comments
Posted on
Photo by Dean Moses

BY DEAN MOSES

Two organizations dedicated to feeding New Yorkers donated 4,000 turkeys to Corona residents over the weekend.

La Jornada and Food Bank For New York City donated the festive birds other types of food to the Corona community on Sunday, Nov. 22.

While every year the food bank distributes Thanksgiving meals to the community, this year, the pandemic has created an unprecedented amount of individuals suffering from food insecurity.

As a result, hundreds of boxes of food have been distributed weekly to various communities.

Photo by Dean Moses

Dozens of volunteers donned bright green shirts and divided the endless line into three sections so that the distribution could reach as many people without making them wait a long time. Everyone received the same items, including turkeys, bananas, chips, milk and other materials for daily use and special treats for Thanksgiving.

In addition to the food distribution, there was also COVID testing available. Individuals were given a long swab and asked to insert it into their nostrils themselves and then placed it in a container, which were sent to a lab.

Attendees were also given the opportunity to receive a free flu shot as well.

About the Author

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Latest News

Partner with us to support local news

Learn More

Submit an Event

Got a hot tip for our calendar? Tell us about it!

Submit now!

Related Articles

More from Around New York