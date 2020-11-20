Quantcast
Person dies after being struck by train in Elmhurst – QNS.com
Person dies after being struck by train in Elmhurst

Photo via Wikimedia Commons

A person died after being struck by a train in Elmhurst early Friday morning.

On Friday, Nov. 20, around 3:30 a.m., emergency service personnel received reports of a person with severe trauma stuck underneath a train at the Woodhaven Boulevard subway station outside of the Queens Center Mall.

The unidentified person was pronounced dead at the scene by responding EMS officials.

The authorities were unable to confirm how the person was struck by the train.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back with QNS for updates. 

