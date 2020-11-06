Queens senator to co-host virtual veterans symposium – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

State Senator Joe Addabbo will co-sponsor the Office of Administrative Trials and Hearings (OATH) third Citywide Symposium for Veterans Hearing Support (VHS) later this month. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s symposium will be held virtually.

On Wednesday, Nov. 18, one week after Veterans Day, the OATH VHS symposium will provide New York City military veterans with important information about what to do when they get a summons or ticket issued by a city enforcement agency for an alleged violation, as well as provide veterans with valuable information on how to navigate the administrative law process and get access to resources and assistance when they contest a summons or a ticket.

The event is scheduled to take place on a webinar platform from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Webex.

“I am honored to be a co-sponsor for this great virtual symposium,” Addabbo, a member of the Senate Veterans, Homeland Security and Military Affairs Committee said. “Oftentimes our veterans have trouble navigating governmental systems when they return home. We hope to provide veterans with valuable information and hopefully ease this process if a veteran receives a summons or ticket. As I like to say, every day is Veterans Day, and I hope to see many veterans participate in the virtual seminar.”

For more information on how to RSVP and join the meeting, call Addabbo’s office at (718) 738-1111.