South Jamaica man charged after shooting UPS driver whose truck blocked traffic in Woodhaven: DA – QNS.com

A South Jamaica man was charged with attempted murder in Queens criminal court Thursday after allegedly shooting a UPS driver in the stomach because the driver’s truck was blocking traffic in Woodhaven earlier this year.

In addition to the attempted murder charge, Jahsheen Osbourne, 19, was charged with assault and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon for the January shooting.

On Jan. 14, around 3:30 p.m., Osbourne was riding as a passenger in a white Mercedes in Woodhaven when the driver pulled up behind a UPS truck, whose driver was attempting to reverse and park, blocking traffic on the street, according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.

Osbourne began to get into an argument with the UPS driver, who was out delivering packages, the DA said.

The driver of the Mercedes began to attempt to drive around the UPS truck when Osbourne allegedly took out a black handgun and fired a single shot at the worker, hitting him the stomach, according to the criminal complaint.

The driver lost consciousness and was taken to a nearby hospital where he underwent surgery to repair internal damage.

Osbourne was arrested on Oct. 6, around 5:40 p.m., after police had earlier seen a social media post of his in which he waved two guns in the air, according to Katz. When police approached Osbourne outside of his home, they found a 9mm handgun in his pants, according to the charges.

Osbourne is being tried separately for the Oct. 6 case and the January shooting.

For the shooting, he faces up to 25 years in prison, if convicted. Osbourne faces an additional 15 years in prison if convicted of the criminal possession of weapons charges stemming from the October arrest.

Osbourne will return to court on Jan. 5, 2020.