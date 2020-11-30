South Ozone Park car crash leaves one dead, another in critical condition – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police are investigating a car crash that left one man dead and another in critical condition in South Ozone Park on Sunday night.

On Nov. 29, around 10:30 p.m., an unidentified 20-year-old man was driving a 2010 Nissan Altima at a high rate of speed eastbound on the Belt Parkway near 150th Street, according to the NYPD.

The man lost control of the car, which flipped and hit a concrete overpass, police said.

Cops arrived to the scene to find the driver and his 20-year-old passenger, in need of urgent medical attention. EMS personnel rushed both men to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center. The driver remains in critical condition and the passenger was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The name of the passenger is being withheld until his family is properly notified of his death.

Police do not suspect any criminality in the crash. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.