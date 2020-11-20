Turkey giveaway and Thanksgiving meals available in Jamaica next week – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

There are multiple options available to Jamaica residents in need of a turkey this Thanksgiving.

Councilman I. Daneek Miller will be hosting his annual turkey giveaway at Shiloh Baptist Church on Tuesday, Nov. 24, at 1 p.m. To reserve your turkey, Miller’s constituents in Cambria Heights, Hollis, Queens Village, Springfield Gardens and Jamaica can call his district office at 718-776-3700. Shiloh Baptist Church is located at 173-70 106th Ave.

In addition to distributing 1,200 turkeys, including Halal, Miller’s office will be distributing PPE and will have COVID-19 testing available at the church as well. This especially important as the city’s Department of Health is recommending that all New Yorkers get tested regardless of symptoms.

Meanwhile, the Sutphin Boulevard Business Improvement District will be providing free Thanksgiving meals for the second year.

“With the massive success in our previous endeavor, the Sutphin Boulevard BID looks forward to an even better result this year,” the organization said. “With the ongoing pandemic, many people are more in need now than ever before. We aim to exceed last year’s result with well over 200 pre-packaged meals-to-go being available. The utmost safety and caution will be taken in achieving this goal as we adhere to CDC guidelines and best practices.”

The event will be held Wednesday, Nov. 25, from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.at 90-67 Sutphin Boulevard. Volunteers and donations are welcome. Contact the Sutphin Boulevard BID by phone or email if you would like to contribute resources or time to the cause.

For more information about the Thanksgiving event, contact the BID at 718-291-2110 or at sutphinblvdbid@verizon.net.