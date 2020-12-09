Annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony at St. Michael's Cemetery to be held virtually – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

St. Michael’s Cemetery in East Elmhurst will host its second annual Tree Lighting Ceremony virtually this month.

Beginning Dec. 12, the tree will be lit as a celebration and remembrance of those entrusted to St. Michael’s Cemetery.

The lighting ceremony will be led by Rev. Kate Flexer, who will open the event with a prayer. Then, with holiday music playing, Christmas ornaments bearing the names of those kept at the cemetery will be hung on the three.

St. Michael’s, which has been in operation since 1852, is offering the ornaments free to any family that wishes to commemorate their loved ones with one.

To request an ornament, head to the cemetery’s website.